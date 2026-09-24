Billings council group weighs next steps in animal sheltering debate

BILLINGS — Billings is weighing its next move on animal sheltering after a second round of proposals failed to produce a compliant partner.

The city and Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter parted ways after an incinerator incident last September.

Since then, Billings Animal Control has been handling vicious dogs and some stray animals at the former shelter location on Monad Road, while Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter continues taking in animals independently at its Jellison Road location.

Billings city councilor Andrew Lindley says a small group of council members and the mayor will meet Sept. 28 to develop recommendations for the full council.

MTN News, Andrea Lutz Councilman Andrew Lindley discusses the city’s next steps for animal sheltering

The city issued a second request for proposals after its first received only one response, from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, and that proposal came in above the city's budget, Lindley said.

He says the city increased funding by 10% for the first year and 5% annually for the remaining four years of a potential five-year contract.

Still, the second RFP drew responses from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and K9 Hope of Shepherd. Lindley said both were deemed noncompliant.

The council is now considering two paths: changing city code to remove the city's sheltering responsibility or finding a way to contract with an outside organization.

“Currently city code requires us to do that,” Lindley said. “So the only way we could go forward with that path is if we as a council are willing to change city code.”

Lindley said he does not believe operating a city-run shelter would be practical. He cited a presentation from Assistant Police Chief Mayo, who said doing so would be more expensive and would not provide the level of service expected.

Lindley said he believes the city should continue contributing to sheltering through a partnership with an outside organization.

“I think the city does have a responsibility to help with sheltering,” Lindley said. “I think choosing a partner that we can trust to help us with this and make sure that the city has these services and continues to have them, I think that's the best path.”

Any recommendation from the group would ultimately come before the full City Council for a vote.

