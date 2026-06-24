BILLINGS— Billings Clinic is marking 20 years of receiving the Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

The recognition is given every four years from ANCC's Magnet Recognition Program. This is the fifth time Billings Clinic has received it, making it the only hospital in the region that has received the recognition this many times.

Watch the report below:

Billings Clinic takes top nursing award for fifth time

Hospital staff celebrated at the Billings Clinic Commons Wednesday morning.

“Our team is absolutely incredible,” said Chief Nursing Officer Dania Block in an interview with MTN. “They hold the hands of patients that are going through difficult times. They meet them at the door with a smile and just provide the highest quality of care that they possibly can.”

Block said she has worked at Billings Clinic for 23 years.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Dania Block speaks at celebration

“I think that's why it gets me choked up, because the culture is so incredible here,” said Block.

Related: Billings Clinic now ranks in top 1 percent globally for nursing excellence

Hospitals with the recognition are more likely to retain nurses, according to research published in the National Library of Medicine. The same publication says patients treated in Magnet-designated hospitals have 14% lower odds of mortality and 12% lower odds of failure-to-rescue.

Applying for the recognition requires four years of tracking nurse surveys, performance and patient outcomes.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Todd Blake

“The application itself is over 2,000 pages of documentation,” said hospital president Todd Blake. “It's really a testament to the high quality and the excellence that we place on delivering truly exceptional care.”

Billings Clinic was the first Montana hospital to receive the recognition in 2006. The hospital is part of 141 hospitals nationwide that have received it five or more times.