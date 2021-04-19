Billings Clinic now ranks in top 1 percent globally for nursing excellence

Billings Clinic executives announced during a press conference Monday morning that the hospital has been awarded its fourth consecutive Magnet recognition.

The Magnet recognition is the highest global honor that can be awarded to a professional nursing program and is given every four years to health care organizations that apply. The award is offered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

To be awarded the Magnet recognition, health care organizations must meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

“Our nurses have done amazing work and provided a great experience, providing safe and high-quality care and ensuring that our patients get excellent outcomes”, said Dr. Scott Ellner, Billings Clinic CEO Monday morning.

KTVQ/ Chaquille Cozart Billings Clinic Magnet recognition

Ellner said that since Billings Clinic has been awarded the Magnet recognition for the fourth time, they are now in the top one percent of hospitals globally for nursing excellence.

He said that although Billings Clinic has been recognized for this achievement for the fourth time, they are still working to improve.

“We have a lot that has happened during the pandemic. We are going to be helping our nurses to continue to grow. We are providing nursing leadership opportunities. We want to continue to advance careers in nursing and figure out how we can support them more and more at the bed side, or as close to the patient as possible”, said Ellner.

The work that is submitted to the ANCC is a culmination of four years of work compiled together in a 2049 page proof of evidence. Laurie Smith, Billings Clinic chief nursing officer said that while most of the evidence was present before the pandemic started, the Magnet Recognition shows how hard the nursing team has worked throughout this past year as well.

“Our teams are emotionally, mentally and physically exhausted. The stories of COVID-19 are tragic and difficult to experience. Our teams have a lot of healing to do…everyday as an organization we are looking at ways that we can help our teams to do just that,” said Smith.

KTVQ/ Chaquille Cozart Billings Clinic Magnet recognition

Billings Clinic will hold Magnet status for the next for years until reapplying in 2025.

For more information on the Magnet recognition program visit, visit their website at nursingworld.org.