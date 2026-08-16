Billings Clinic hosts annual fundraising gala for emergency department

BILLINGS– Billings Clinic hosted Billings Clinic Classic 2026 at Henry's Garage Saturday evening, an annual gala that is raising money for the hospital’s emergency department this year.

The Top Gun-themed event gathered approximately 1,200 guests from the community for a night of live music, raffles and a silent auction.

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Billings Clinic Classic had raised more than $2 million through online donors before the event started Saturday night.

The donations will go toward the hospital’s Trauma Campaign, which has a goal of more than $15 million to expand the emergency department.

Billings Clinic has the largest emergency department in the state. The department cared for 52,000 patients in 2025 and hospital projections show that number could increase to 70,000 patients in coming years.