'A phenomenal cause': Cancer survivor excited for Billings Clinic Classic

BILLINGS — Bill Reflsand is nine years into his cancer journey.

Reflsand, 60 of Billings, has been diagnosed with four different types of cancers. He said while treatment can be painful and nauseating, it's the emotional toll of cancer that's hurt the most.

Because of help from the Billings Clinic palliative care team, Refsland has a bright attitude about such a strenuous condition.

In 2016, then 52-year-old Refsland was diagnosed with colon cancer during a colonoscopy.

"More than likely through early detection and screening, I probably wouldn't have ended up in the severity of the cancer I had," said Refsland Thursday.

In the following years, Refsland was then diagnosed with colon, head and neck, thyroid, and skin cancer 10 separate times. He has had 23 surgeries and over 60 chemotherapy sessions.

"Whenever you go through something like this, or a person gets diagnosed with a different disease, it's overwhelming," he said. "We're right now fighting eight masses on my right lung."

According to Refsland, the physical pain of cancer is taxing, but he says the emotional stress and mental load of cancer has been the most difficult part.

"It would be easy to stay at home, and I guess sit and feel sorry for yourself. But, I also believe that's what cancer wants. It wants you to be sitting in a chair, acidic. It wants you to be all sad," said Refsland.

Because of all of the surgeries and chemotherapy sessions, handling life stresses such as scheduling appointments, managing medications, and other day-to-day tasks became too difficult for Refsland to handle alone. That's why he reached out to the palliative care team at Billings Clinic.

"They take a lot of that burden or pressure off of you that you might get lost in," he said. "If I didn't have what they did, what they do for me... I highly doubt I would be able to endure what I've gone through."

This month, the Billings Clinic Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser, the Billings Clinic Classic, aimed at improving the quality of healthcare in the community.

Because of support from the palliative care team, Refsland is speaking in favor of the 2025 Billings Clinic Classic cause, expanding the palliative care program.

"It's one of the most phenomenal causes I've ever seen... It's important to me 'cause it's helped me get to where I'm at," said Refsland.

According to Nichole Mehling, the president of the foundation, expanding the palliative care program was selected because of the high demand for palliative care in Montana.

"Billings Clinic provides one of the two regional outpatient palliative care programs, the other of which is on the west side of the state... When I have the opportunity to observe the relationship that's formed between our patients and the palliative care team, along with their providers, it's really a wonderful thing," Mehling said Thursday.

According to Mehling, the Billings Clinic Classic fundraiser is made up of six golf tournaments and a party on the fourth Saturday of August. This year's party is 1920s-themed, and will be held at Henry's Garage on Aug. 23.

Mehling said the proceeds from the event and golf tournaments will go to the palliative care program to support patients like Refsland.

"I feel so blessed to be able to how we're taking care of our patients at such a sensitive time in their lives," she said.

To purchase tickets for the 42nd annual Billings Clinic Classic party at Henry's Garage, see this link.