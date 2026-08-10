Back-to-school costs squeeze nearly half of Montanans

BILLINGS - Back-to-school shopping is putting another strain on family budgets already stretched by the rising cost of everyday expenses.

A new LendingTree analysis ranks Montana 17th among states where families face the greatest financial burden from back-to-school shopping.

The study estimates Montana families will spend an average of $824 on back-to-school expenses, including school supplies, clothing, shoes, electronics and accessories. That amounts to 13.1% of a family's monthly income.

Nationally, families are expected to spend an average of $858, or 12.6% of monthly income.

The financial pressure is being felt locally.

Andrew Conkel, president and CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County, said the organization hears from families struggling with the cost of rent, utilities, gas and groceries through its 211 information and referral service.

Then comes the back-to-school shopping list.

“When you have to buy all these school supplies for your children, you have even two children, you have to spend in some cases $1,000 or more,” Conkel said.

The cost of school supplies has also increased significantly in recent years. Conkel said supplies are up about 20% since 2020 and another 8% since last year.

Notebooks, folders, pens and pencils are among the most needed items, but school supply lists can include dozens of different products.

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United Way is collecting supplies at more than two dozen drop-off locations throughout Billings and Laurel. The organization also has community events aimed at helping families prepare for the school year.

Businesses are pitching in as well. Costco donated 1,400 backpacks, while Sam's Club is holding a “Stuff the Bus” event.

Conkel said the need extends beyond families living in poverty.

“It's almost half the population, quite frankly, that's feeling the crunch on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

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Teachers are also absorbing some of the cost. Conkel said teachers spend an average of $500 to $900 of their own money helping provide supplies for students.

LendingTree's analysis found Mississippi families face the greatest back-to-school burden in the country, with expenses consuming an estimated 16.8% of monthly income.

For Montana families, the school year comes with one more sizable expense at a time when many households are already trying to make ends meet.