As Billings Senior High reopens, a January stabbing case remains unresolved

Students are returning to Billings Senior High School on Wednesday with key questions still unanswered about a January 2026 stabbing involving a teacher and a student — and no charges filed nearly eight months later.

The teacher, Jason Rader, initially appeared on students' schedules as a math teacher, but a Billings School District 2 spokesperson confirmed he remains a district employee but is not back in the classroom, pending an investigation.

The stabbing took place in a third-floor classroom after school hours involving a teacher, later identified as Rader, and a female student.

The school district initially released a statement that the teacher attacked the student, which was never confirmed by Billings police. The student suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Previous Q2 coverage:

Witnesses recount scene inside Billings Senior after stabbing

Billings Police Chief St. John said this summer that the case is complicated, with detectives sorting through extensive evidence, a large initial police response, and conflicting accounts from students and staff.

The department took five months to investigate before turning the case over to the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office on June 25.

It has now been 10 weeks since the county attorney's office received the police files. No charges have been filed, and County Attorney Scott Twito's office has not provided an update.

When the county attorney's office first received the case in June, prosecutors said they expected to take at least two months to review the documents, again describing it as a very complicated case.

A GoFundMe was started for Rader, stating the money raised was to be used in part for legal costs.

The GoFundMe did not specify what legal representation, if any, Rader has secured.

Lance Edward, president of the Billings Education Association, said in May that there had been efforts to address school violence before the stabbing.

Edward said the union and the district were working to form a safety committee as a result of the stabbing.

Related:

Students return to Billings Senior following Tuesday stabbing

County attorney: Charging decision in Billings Senior stabbing likely 'weeks' away

'They're concerned': Billings Senior preparing for nervous students and staff after stabbing