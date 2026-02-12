County attorney: Charging decision in Billings Senior stabbing likely 'weeks' away

A month after a Billings Senior High School student and teacher were both injured in a stabbing altercation at the school, authorities are awaiting lab results before determining their next move.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito told MTN News Wednesday that the case could still be weeks away from reaching his desk to determine any criminal charges.

Watch Scott Twito discuss the case:

County attorney: Charging decision in Billings Senior stabbing 'weeks' away

"With regard to that case, it's still under investigation. My office is in contact with Billings police, trying to get some things resolved. We are waiting on some lab information, which takes time, and we're working to expedite that. I don't expect my office to make any decisions in the next few weeks. It's going to take longer than that," he said.

On the evening of Jan. 13, police responded to the third floor of the school after hours for a report of a stabbing involving an 18-year-old female student and a math teacher. The teacher was seen running out of a classroom and into another room. The school was briefly in lockdown, and a concert and wrestling match that night were canceled.

The student and teacher, who was later identified as Jason Rader, were both taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released. Classes were canceled in the middle of finals week. No one else was involved in the incident, according to police.

In an initial statement, Billings School District 2 officials said the student had stabbed the teacher, but Billings police have notably been more neutral in communications with the public, stating only that both suffered stabbing wounds and the investigation is continuing.

Related:

Students return to Billings Senior following Tuesday stabbing

Fundraiser, other events held in support of Billings Senior in wake of stabbing

Billings Senior preparing for nervous students and staff after stabbing

Witnesses recount scary scene inside Billings Senior after stabbing