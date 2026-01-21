Fundraiser, other events held in support of Billings Senior in wake of stabbing

BILLINGS— Billings Senior High School staff have been receiving community support following the Jan. 13 stabbing that landed a math teacher and student in the hospital.

The families of the school’s girls wrestling team organized a soup and salad luncheon Tuesday afternoon for the staff.

“I feel like our community has stepped up to just show us love and support as a staff, which is amazing. We've had something, I think, every single day since we've been back,” added math teacher and basketball coach Brooke Taylor.

Taylor said the students have also shown a lot of support.

“It's not only the staff and the community around Senior, but the kids here too are just amazing. And so, I think we know that we are in this together. And I think you can feel that and that level of care for each other moving into the second semester,” said Taylor.

For Principal Shelli Strouf, the luncheon is an example of the unity the school has experienced since the stabbing.

“It's really actually brought us together even closer than we were before, which is something to say, because we've always kind of had that feeling of family,” said Strouf.

Another way the schools are gathering support is through a fundraiser organized by the Billings Education Association for the injured teacher, who was identified last week by family members as Jason Rader.

The fundraiser goal is $15,000, and it has raised just over $12,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The money will go toward legal costs and meals for the teacher’s family.

According to Billings Public Schools, an 18-year-old student attacked the teacher inside the school on Jan. 13 while a concert and wrestling meet were held. Both suffered stab wounds and were treated and released at a local hospital. Classes were canceled the next day while police investigated in the middle of finals week, and counselors were brought in to help students.

No criminal charges have not been filed as of Tuesday afternoon. The Billings Police Department is investigating.