BILLINGS — Fear, uncertainty, discomfort and busy schedules are some of the reasons women delay routine mammograms.

In rural Montana, distance can also be a barrier.

Watch the video below:

Less than an hour could save your life: Here's what to expect during a mammogram

Health experts say skipping those screenings can have serious consequences, especially as breast cancer diagnoses continue to rise.

To help demystify the process, I documented my routine annual mammogram from check-in to completion at the Billings Clinic Breast Center.

The screening appointment took less than an hour.

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Dr. Tara Bowman Seitz, a breast surgeon at Billings Clinic, said routine mammograms remain one of the most effective tools for detecting breast cancer early, when treatment options are often more successful.

"We are seeing volumes coming in, but we are also seeing an increase in breast cancer," Bowman Seitz said.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast-cancer deaths have declined over the past several decades due to advances in screening and treatment. However, breast-cancer incidence has continued to increase, including among younger women.

"We are seeing an increase in young patients," Bowman Seitz said.

Current guidelines recommend most women begin annual mammograms at age 40 unless they are considered high risk, in which case screening may begin earlier at age 30.

"At age 40, unless you are at high risk, then we would start earlier," Bowman Seitz said.

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The mammogram process begins with check-in and a brief wait before patients change into a gown and complete required paperwork. A breast imaging technologist then guides patients through the imaging process, explaining each step.

The exam involves positioning the breast for imaging and applying compression for a few seconds while images are taken. The procedure is often described as uncomfortable, but many patients report little or no pain.

Health providers encourage women not to delay screenings, even if previous mammograms have been normal.

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"We recommend that you don't skip one because if we find a breast cancer, it would be at a later stage," Bowman Seitz said.

One common misconception is that patients need a referral from a physician before scheduling a mammogram. Bowman Seitz said that is often not the case.

"You don't need a doctor's order. You can just call and say you need a mammogram," she said.

For many women, the appointment can be completed during a lunch break or as part of a normal workday.

Medical professionals say the most important step is making the appointment and staying consistent with annual screenings.

According to the American Cancer Society, routine mammograms can reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer by detecting the disease before symptoms develop and when treatment is most effective.