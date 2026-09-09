BILLINGS—Many Billings students have found ways to prioritize reading outside of the classroom this summer.

Nine-year-old Silas Frank at Eagle Cliffs Elementary School is one of those students. He participated in the Billings Public Schools Jumpstart Program this past summer. The program provides extra literacy learning opportunities to students in grades K-3.

Watch Silas read:

‘Good for your brain’: Billings student and teacher say reading at home matters

“We also get free books every day,” Silas told MTN.

The third-grade student told MTN reading is a big focus for him these days. His favorite books are the "Dog Man" series.

“When I go to bed, I always grab a book and read,” Silas told MTN. “Reading is really good for your brain.”

Related: Billings summer reading program seeks to improve reading scores

Even though many students are finding ways to read at home, studies show some students don’t own books.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Silas reading "Dog Man"

According to the National Literacy Trust, 10% of children nationwide ages 5 to 18 do not have a book of their own at home. The children who do own books are four times more likely to say they enjoy reading.

“There's so many studies that show the more that you expose your children to books and read with them... the better their academic achievements will be,” said Kally Miller, Eagle Cliffs Elementary second grade teacher.

Miller encourages parents and students to use free resources, such as libraries and local reading programs.

“There are so many resources out there that... you don't have to empty your pocketbook to have books in your home or in your classroom,” said Miller.

Related: Open books can open doors for local students

MTN is campaigning for the 10th annual "If You Give a Child a Book" program, sponsored by the Scripps Howard Fund. The campaign raises money for books, which are distributed to schools in low-income communities.

The donations people make stay local. You can find more details here.