BILLINGS— A Billings summer reading program is seeking to maintain and improve reading test scores over the summer.

Watch the video below:

Billings summer reading program seeks to improve reading scores

Reading Rocks, an eight-week-long program put on by the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, is bringing reading time and free books to more than a dozen parks every week through July 30.

Education Foundation Programs and Event Manager Leslie Clark said the program serves to resist the typical drop in reading scores over the summer. Clark calls it the “summer slide”.

“Generally, you see a bigger slide in the children that are in your lower socioeconomics,” said Clark.

According to the Northwest Evaluation Association, “On average, test scores flatten or drop during the summer.”

A large portion of students are testing below average for reading. A report from The Nation’s Report Card shows 41% of fourth graders tested below average for reading in 2024.

Scores are a little better than the national average in Montana, with 38% of fourth graders testing below average for reading.

“That's why this started, was to build those home libraries so that the children had access to books all the time,” said Clark.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Leslie Clark

Designated volunteers read stories to children, who get to pick out a book at the end of reading time.

“(There) was a lot I wanted to pick, but I saw this one, it was pretty, so I picked it,” said 5-year-old Addie Hubbard, who held up a book, “Diary of an Ice Princess” by Christina Soontornvat.

For many kids, the event doubles as a social gathering.

“One person from my class named Evie was there,” said 6-year-old Ellie Jacobson.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

For parents, Reading Rocks events are an easy way to keep their kids reading and having fun.

“It kind of takes the pressure off us as parents to always have something planned,” said Anika Hubbard, Addie’s mom.

“The joy of Reading Rocks is that your kids get to pick the books, so you're not picking the books… and they're like, ‘Oh yeah, okay, I like reading,’” said Melinda Jacobson, Ellie’s mom.

The events are open to volunteers.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Reading time

“As a volunteer, you help the kids look for books… it’s very easygoing,” said Billings teen Henry Jacobson, who said he has volunteered for two years.

Many of the books children receive are gently used. Clark said people can drop off monetary or book donations at the Lincoln Center.

Some Reading Rocks locations will have lunch provided through the Billings Public Schools meal provider, Chartwells.

You can find the Reading Rocks schedule here.