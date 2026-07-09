Q2 AOW: Blue-collar Ryker Roskelley stood out for Team USA in Can-Am Bowl

MEETEETSE, Wyo. — In good old American fashion, Team USA put the boots to Canada in the Can-Am 6-Man All-Star football game on the Fourth of July with a 60-0 shutout.

Ryker Roskelley from Custer-Hysham-Melstone helped lead the defensive unit in the first shutout in the series history, which Team USA leads 23-5.

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Q2 AOW: Blue-collar Ryker Roskelley stands out for Team USA 6-Man All-Star defense

"It's been amazing. I've loved every second of it. This group of guys are amazing people. I've made lifelong friends, that's for dang sure," Roskelley said. "It's a one-of-a-kind feeling to be selected for something like this and be able to represent your country."

Roskelley, who was the defensive MVP in the Montana 6-Man all-star game in June, will be taking his talents to MSU-Northern in the fall where he’ll play linebacker while getting a one-year certificate for welding and pipe fitting.

“I was just looking at programs there. It's a year certificate, so I was like shoot, it's good money and I think I'd enjoy it," Roskelley said. "In high school I did it a few times and I loved it. It was pretty dang fun when I did it. I think it's a good route to go, and hopefully I can continue to play football. If I get that year certificate then something else will come from there."

He’s taking the blue-collar route, and it makes sense given his background, as Roskelley’s athletic career was defined by a non-stop motor.

“I just give 150%, no matter what. I might not be the most skilled player, but I know without a doubt in my mind that I'm the hardest worker that I could ever be," Roskelley said. "Growing up on a ranch I've always been working. I've thrown that into my everyday life in every sport I've done and tried to be the best I can at whatever I do."

He’ll be calling Havre home as soon as he knows it.

