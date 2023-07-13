You can now take a Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise

Rom-coms ahoy! Hallmark Channel has just announced what promises to be the coziest, most feel-good cruise ever: a Christmas-themed cruise, complete with some of your favorite Hallmark stars and Hallmark Channel wines.

The four-day cruise will travel from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, onboard the Norwegian Gem ship. Sailing Nov. 5-9, 2024, this Christmas-themed cruise will be the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

The Hallmark Christmas cruise is chartered by Sixthman, a company that puts on festivals and music cruises. This coming year, Sixthman will put on themed trips as varied as “Headbangers Boat” (a heavy metal cruise featuring performances from Testament, Gwar and Hatebreed, among others) and “Get Ship Faced” (a comedy cruise with truTV’s Impractical Jokers).

For the Hallmark Christmas cruise, Sixthman will be decking the halls with all things merry and bright. Sentiment and sincerity will reign as fans gather for a sweet respite from the real world. And the ship includes all the amenities you expect from a cruise vacation, including meals, spa services and a casino.

MORE: This new 60-day river cruise visits 20 states in 4 time zones

Watch this Facebook video from Sixthman that get you hyped to cruise with the jolliest bunch of Hallmark lovers:

As you can see, these onboard experiences will make you feel like you’re living in your very own Hallmark Christmas movie. (Mr. Right not included.) However, you can rub elbows with your favorite Hallmark movie stars (celebrity names have not yet been announced), and enjoy experiences like karaoke, crafting, cookie baking, wine-tasting, tree-lighting festivities and more.

Of course, Hallmark Christmas movie marathons will be on deck … or rather, in the Spinnaker Lounge, where you can cozy up in your slippers and PJs alongside other diehard fans. But the real treat will be the world premiere of a new Hallmark Channel movie that will be part of its Countdown to Christmas event. As passengers on the Hallmark cruise, you will be the first to view this movie, and you can get a ticket for a seat in the world-class theater at the same time you book your stateroom.

Reserve your spot on the Norwegian Gem starting on Friday, July 21 at 2 p.m. ET. For true Hallmark fans, there is a pre-sale signup until July 19. Join the pre-sale and get exclusive access to priority booking before the general public.

After you sign up, you can join the Facebook group to connect with fellow fans and cruisers before you embark! Bon voyage!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.