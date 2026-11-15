Wondering where the wintry weather was? Here is a break down of this week's changes

MONTANA — A major pattern change is on the way across Montana and northern Wyoming this week. Warm and mainly dry weather holds through Monday, but a Pacific system will spread rain and mountain snow into western Montana Monday night before colder air and widespread precipitation move east Tuesday. Snow levels will fall sharply Tuesday evening, creating the greatest potential for slick roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another colder, unsettled system could arrive late in the week.

MONDAY

Most of Montana and northern Wyoming will squeeze out one more mild day before the weather turns colder. Temperatures remain well above normal across much of the state, generally reaching the 50s across central and eastern Montana, with mainly dry conditions. Western Montana will see increasing clouds and some light rain showers as moisture begins arriving from the southwest. Winds may remain breezy at times along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the usual gap-wind locations of south-central Montana.

MONDAY NIGHT

The transition begins in across western and southwest Montana. Rain and mountain snow will increase after midnight, with some of the heaviest precipitation developing around the Bitterroots and Lost Trail Pass before spreading toward southwest Montana. Snow levels initially remain relatively high, but accumulating snow will become an increasing concern over mountain passes and higher terrain. Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect for portions of the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and northwest Beaverhead County.

TUESDAY

This will be the main transition day statewide. A band of moderate to potentially heavy precipitation will sweep from western Montana into central portions of the state while temperatures fall behind a Pacific cold front. Snow levels across western Montana will initially run around 3,500 to 4,000 feet, limiting accumulation on many lower-elevation roads during daylight, but mountain travel could become difficult. The mountains of western and southwest Montana could pick up several inches, with roughly 4 to 9 inches possible over some higher terrain and passes.

Across north-central and central Montana, rain could change rather quickly to snow as the colder air catches the precipitation band Tuesday afternoon and evening. Many lower elevations have at least a 50% chance of an inch or more of snow on grassy surfaces, while the mountains have a 40% to 80% chance of four inches or more. Farther east, south-central and southeast Montana remain relatively mild initially, with increasing precipitation later in the day. Northeast Montana will also stay above normal ahead of the approaching cold front.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning looks like the most consequential period for winter travel. Snow levels tumble toward roughly 2,500 feet in western Montana after dark, allowing wet roads and slush to increasingly freeze or become snow covered. Southwest Montana, including Powell, Deer Lodge and Silver Bow counties, could experience widespread wintry travel conditions. Areas around Butte could see roughly 2 to 4 inches from the system, with greater amounts in the mountains.

Snow will also become increasingly likely across central and north-central Montana as colder air spreads east. Meanwhile, precipitation expands into south-central and southeast Montana, where rain and snow will become possible. Northeast Montana will see its cold front arrive Tuesday night, bringing rain changing or mixing with snow.

WEDNESDAY

Much colder weather settles across Montana as the storm moves east. Snow gradually decreases from west to east across western, southwest and north-central Montana during the morning. Slick roads may linger where Tuesday night's snow and slush refreeze.

South-central and southeast Montana will have a chance of rain and snow, with up to around 5 inches possible in the mountains and some light accumulation possible along the foothills. Gusty northwest winds could follow the system near the Montana-Dakotas border, where there is around a 40% chance of gusts reaching at least 40 mph. Northeast Montana will also turn colder with mixed precipitation changing increasingly to snow. Areas north of US-2 toward the Canadian border could receive roughly a half-inch to an inch.

THURSDAY

A brief break develops for much of the state. Conditions should become mainly dry across central and eastern Montana as weak high pressure passes overhead, but temperatures will be much more seasonable than early in the week. Western Montana could see some patchy freezing fog or low clouds early, especially where moisture remains from the departing storm.

FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY

Another cold and unsettled system is expected to approach Montana late in the week. Snow chances increase again across the western mountains Thursday night into Friday, particularly south of I-90 and across southwest Montana. Central Montana will also see renewed precipitation chances while temperatures remain near or below seasonal averages.

The system could eventually spread precipitation into south-central, southeast and northeast Montana heading into the weekend. At this point, confidence is higher that the latter half of the week will remain cold and unsettled than it is in exact snowfall amounts or storm track. Northeast Montana currently has its best weekend precipitation chances south of the Missouri River, with colder temperatures making snow more likely than rain.