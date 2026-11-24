BILLINGS — Montana will trend milder through Thanksgiving, but the quiet stretch will not last. Strong winds become a major concern along the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of south-central Montana late Thursday into Friday, while Pacific moisture brings increasing mountain snow. Colder air spreads across the state Friday into Saturday, allowing snow levels to fall and bringing at least some potential for lower-elevation snow heading into the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Most of Montana stays quiet, although low clouds and areas of fog remain possible in protected western and southwest valleys. Patchy fog could reduce visibility and create isolated slick spots. Winds remain elevated along portions of the Rocky Mountain Front and south-central foothills, including the Livingston area.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures continue to moderate, with most of the state staying dry. Western Montana begins to see increasing clouds with a few light rain or snow showers possible near the Continental Divide and northwest Montana. Low clouds and fog may linger in some western valleys early. Winds gradually increase along the Rocky Mountain Front and south-central foothills as the next Pacific system approaches.

THANKSGIVING

The weather turns more active from west to east. Pacific moisture spreads into western Montana with valley rain and wet snow and accumulating snow developing in the mountains. Snow levels will be somewhat uncertain, but colder trapped valley air could allow wet snow to reach some lower elevations in western Montana.

Farther east, much of central and eastern Montana remains relatively mild and mainly dry. The bigger concern will be wind. Strong westerly winds develop along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains, where gusts over 60 mph are possible and some locations could approach or exceed 75 mph. Strong winds also increase around Livingston, Big Timber and Harlowton by Thursday night, potentially creating difficult travel for high-profile vehicles.

FRIDAY

Friday looks increasingly unsettled statewide. Strong winds continue into the morning across north-central and south-central Montana before gradually easing. Mountain snow becomes more widespread from western Montana through the central and southwest mountains, while significant accumulation is possible in the Absaroka-Beartooth, Bighorn and Crazy Mountains.

Across the lower elevations, colder air begins filtering south and east. Northeast Montana could see isolated rain and snow showers as a cold front moves through, followed by gusty northwest winds. Across the south-central plains, precipitation may initially fall as a rain/snow mix with little accumulation expected.

SATURDAY

Colder air settles over Montana with highs generally falling back toward seasonal levels, including widespread 30s across portions of central Montana. Snow levels drop to valley and plains elevations across western, central and southwest Montana, creating a better opportunity for lower-elevation snow.

The greatest accumulations should remain in the mountains and northwest-facing foothills, but some valleys could pick up light accumulations. South-central Montana also has increasing chances for rain and snow, while northeast Montana turns colder behind Friday's front. Mountain travel will remain the primary concern, with locally slick valley roads also possible.

SUNDAY

Conditions remain cool and somewhat unsettled. Periodic mountain snow showers continue across western and southwest Montana, while lower elevations may see occasional light snow or mixed precipitation. Daytime temperatures should be warm enough in some western valleys to melt much of the snow that falls, but refreezing could produce patchy nighttime ice.

MONDAY

The overall pattern remains active into early next week with additional disturbances possible. Temperatures should remain near or slightly below seasonal averages across much of Montana. Western and mountainous areas maintain the best opportunity for additional snow showers, while the eastern plains are likely to see quieter stretches between systems.