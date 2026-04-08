Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy in the east, otherwise a quiet Wednesday

BILLINGS — As a low pressure system moves east Wednesday morning, strong winds will shift into eastern Montana, with gusts of 40-50 mph expected, especially in Carter and Fallon Counties, where gusts could crest 60 mph.

Quiet weather returns Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 50s and mainly dry conditions. It turns warmer Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 60s Friday and 70s Saturday.

The next weather system moves in over the weekend, as southwest flow brings an increased chance for rain and mountain snow from Saturday night through Tuesday, with the best chances looking to be on Sunday and Monday.

This system will also cool things back down, with highs returning to the 50s by early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com