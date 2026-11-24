BILLINGS — After a chilly Monday, a warming trend takes hold Tuesday and continues through late week, with mostly dry conditions for Thanksgiving travel. The bigger concern becomes increasingly strong foothill winds, especially Thursday into Friday, followed by gusty winds spreading onto the eastern plains Friday.

TUESDAY

A warming trend begins as downslope flow strengthens. Highs rebound into the upper 30s and lower 40s with dry conditions for most areas. Winds increase near Livingston, Big Timber and Harlowton, where gusts could approach 40 to 50 mph early before easing somewhat during the day.

WEDNESDAY

Dry and milder weather continues with highs mainly in the mid 40s. Foothill winds strengthen again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, creating locally difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles.

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY

Temperatures climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s across many lower elevations. Most communities remain dry, while some snow showers may begin developing over the higher mountains. Winds become increasingly strong along the western foothills, setting the stage for the windiest portion of the week.

FRIDAY

Strong winds become the main concern. Gusts over 50 mph are increasingly likely around Livingston, Big Timber and Harlowton, with some locations potentially exceeding 60 mph. Gusty west to northwest winds may also spread across the eastern Montana plains as a disturbance moves through northeast Montana. High-profile vehicles could face difficult travel. Snow showers are possible over the mountains and higher foothills.

SATURDAY

Northwest flow brings some modest cooling, with highs mainly in the 40s. Lower elevations should remain largely dry, while scattered rain and snow showers remain possible over the mountains and higher foothills.

SUNDAY

Seasonably cool weather continues with highs generally in the 40s. Most lower elevations remain dry, while occasional rain or snow showers could continue over the higher terrain.