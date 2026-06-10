Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind with a warm up Thursday. Showers return and cool again for the weekend

BILLINGS — THROUGH THURSDAY: Breezy to strong west and northwest winds will dominate the weather through Thursday, with gusts reaching 30 to 45 mph across much of the area. The strongest winds Wednesday will focus on western locations, while Thursday's peak gusts shift eastward. Some spots along the US-191 corridor, including Harlowton and Big Timber, could see gusts approaching 50 mph this afternoon as winds funnel perfectly through mountain gaps.

Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms will develop today and continue into Thursday as an upper-level disturbance slowly tracks eastward. While none of these storms are expected to be severe, isolated strong downbursts could produce locally damaging winds. Small hail is also possible with any stronger updrafts. Snow showers will affect mountain areas, potentially dropping as low as 7,000 feet with accumulating snow likely on high terrain including Beartooth Pass.

THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY: Conditions turn drier Thursday night and continue through most of Friday as the main weather maker moves away. Winds will finally ease, and temperatures will climb to more comfortable levels. This represents the calm before the next weather system arrives.

FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEEKEND: A Canadian cold front makes its entrance late Friday or Friday night, bringing another dose of cool and unsettled weather for the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return, though severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will drop noticeably behind this front.