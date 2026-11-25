BILLINGS — A warming trend continues through Friday across south-central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming, but the weather turns increasingly active late Thanksgiving Day into Saturday. Strong winds will create travel concerns in the usual south-central Montana wind corridors, while a Pacific system brings significant mountain snow and eventually a mix of rain and snow to lower elevations.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Dry and mild weather will dominate most of the region, with afternoon highs generally in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will strengthen through the day across south-central Montana. Livingston could see strong southwest winds by afternoon, with the wind threat expanding toward Big Timber and Harlowton Thursday night. Gusts over 60 mph are possible in these favored wind corridors, creating difficult travel for high-profile vehicles.

Precipitation will begin increasing late in the day and Thursday night, particularly across the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains. Most lower elevations remain dry, although a few light rain showers will be possible.

FRIDAY

Friday remains mild across the lower elevations, with highs generally in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but increasingly unsettled conditions arrive from west to east. Strong winds continue around Livingston, Big Timber and Harlowton, where gusts could exceed 60 mph.

Mountain snow becomes increasingly significant. The Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains could receive 8 to 16 inches above 7,000 feet, with locally higher totals on favored slopes. The Crazy and Bighorn Mountains could also pick up more than 6 inches. Periods of moderate snow combined with strong mountain winds will create difficult travel and reduced visibility.

Rain and snow chances gradually increase across the lower elevations late Friday and Friday night as colder air begins moving into the region.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be the coldest and most unsettled portion of the holiday weekend. Snow levels fall toward 4,000 feet, allowing rain to change to or mix with snow across parts of the plains and foothills. Highs fall into the 30s and lower 40s.

Heavy mountain snow continues before gradually diminishing later in the day. Some foothill communities, including Red Lodge and Story, could see accumulating snow, while higher hills across the plains have a chance of picking up around an inch or less.

SUNDAY

Conditions improve as high pressure begins building back into the region. Most lower elevations should be dry, although some lingering mountain snow showers remain possible. Temperatures stay seasonably cool, with highs mainly in the 30s to around 40.

MONDAY

Generally quiet weather continues under developing upper-level ridging. A weak disturbance could still produce an isolated mountain snow shower, but most communities remain dry. Highs will generally range from the upper 30s into the lower 40s.

TUESDAY

Temperatures begin a gradual rebound, with many lower-elevation locations reaching the lower to middle 40s. Most of the region remains dry, although weak disturbances passing through the northwest flow could occasionally bring a snow shower to the mountains.

WEDNESDAY

The overall pattern remains relatively quiet with temperatures holding close to seasonal levels. Highs should generally reach the upper 30s to middle 40s, with only limited chances for precipitation, mainly over the mountains.