Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind and our best chance of rain coming right up

BILLINGS — THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING: Clouds will start building from the west tonight as our next weather system approaches. A strengthening low-level jet will kick up breezy southeast winds with gusts reaching the 20s and 30s mph across eastern Montana overnight. A few showers and weak thunderstorms may develop over northeastern Montana late tonight, but southeastern Montana should stay dry.

TUESDAY: A cold front pushes through around midday, bringing breezy westerly gusts of 20s and 30s mph region-wide with stronger 40 to 50 mph gusts near the Beartooths ahead of the front. Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and weak thunderstorms will develop. East of Billings into North Dakota or South Dakota, stay weather aware as much better severe weather ingredients exist for you.

WEDNESDAY: West to northwesterly gusts in the 20s to 40s mph become common, with the foothills west of Billings taking the biggest hit. Big Timber to Harlowton face a good chance of gusts around mph. Additional showers and weak thunderstorms remain possible, mainly near the Montana-Wyoming border, with the highest chances over the mountains and lowest over southeastern Montana's plains.

THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Thursday brings another wave of energy and morning precipitation chances across much of the region before conditions partially dry out Friday. Another weather system drops into the region Saturday into early Sunday, delivering another round of precipitation possibilities. Throughout this entire period, cooler temperatures will favor snow showers over higher mountain elevations, generally above 8,000 feet.