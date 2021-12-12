Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm up through the beginning of this week; snow on the way?

BILLINGS — A bit of a warmer day today with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Still some windy conditions so please be careful throughout the day today. On the bright side, the winds will calm down tonight and through tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the 20s.

We will see these warmer temperatures stick around over the next few days with Tuesday shaping up to be the warmest day. A cold front will swing through Tuesday into Wednesday bringing the chance of some snow.

The cooler air will be sticking around through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly Cloudy. Low near 25°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. High near 40°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy. Low near 29°F