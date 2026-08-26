Q2 Billings Area Weather: Thursday brings fire weather. Warm, dry and windy around thunderstorms

BILLINGS — A warm and mostly dry stretch continues, but increasing moisture and an approaching trough will bring thunderstorm chances Thursday and remain through early next week, along with cooler temperatures.

WEDNESDAY EVENING

Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be confined primarily to the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains and nearby foothills, with a few storms possibly drifting toward Sheridan County in Wyoming. Most lower elevation locations, including Billings, are expected to remain dry. Lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be the warmest day of the period, with highs climbing well into the 90s across much of the region. Increasing moisture will support scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially across western portions of the area. A few storms may become strong, capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph. Ahead of developing storms, hot, dry, and occasionally breezy conditions will create elevated fire weather concerns.

FRIDAY

A Pacific Northwest trough begins approaching the Northern Rockies, keeping enough moisture in place for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Storm coverage may be greater than earlier in the week, especially over the mountains and adjacent plains. Temperatures begin cooling, but remain slightly above seasonal averages.

SATURDAY

The unsettled pattern continues as the upper trough edges closer to Montana. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible across much of south central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Temperatures continue trending downward in the 70s and 80s, providing some relief from the late-week heat.

SUNDAY

The coolest day of the weekend arrives with highs ranging from the lower 70s to lower 80s. Periodic showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the afternoon and evening as the trough passes through the region. While widespread severe weather is not expected, locally gusty winds and brief heavy rain will be possible with stronger storms.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Unsettled conditions linger into early next week with periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures should rebound slightly but remain close to seasonal normals, generally in the 80s with occasional disturbances continuing to move through the Northern Rockies.