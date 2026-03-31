Q2 Billings Area Weather: This next round of rain and snow requires your attention

BILLINGS — THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Tuesday night's snow along the southern and western foothills will gradually wind down. Light snow and rain will continue to dance across southeast Montana through the overnight hours, potentially making your morning commute more challenging in spots. Lows will be mainly 20s with a few low 30s.

Wednesday brings more of the same with an upper-level low keeping scattered showers going. Most areas will see light accumulations, though Carter County (Ekalaka) has the best shot at picking up more than an inch of snow. Temperatures will peak in the 40s and 50s, keeping road surfaces relatively warm and limiting major travel impacts.

THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: A significant winter storm system is making its entrance Thursday as a powerful 500 mb trough sweeps across the western United States. What starts as rain Thursday will transform into a snow event Thursday night and continue through Friday. The system is loaded with moisture, carrying 150% of normal atmospheric water content, giving it plenty of ammunition for rain and snow.

The Beartooth and Bighorn foothills are in for the heaviest impacts as northwest winds create favorable upslope conditions. Areas south and east of a line from Billings to Miles City face a 30-50% chance of seeing more than 6 inches of snow, while high elevation locations in the Crazy, Beartooth, and Bighorn mountains could easily pick up over a foot. Temperatures will drop from the 40s and 50s Thursday into the 30s and 40s Friday.

The wet, heavy nature of this snow poses particular dangers for young livestock, and travel conditions will become increasingly hazardous. While warm road temperatures may initially help keep snow off pavement, the sheer volume and weight of the snow will eventually overcome that.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Upper-level ridging moves in behind the storm system, bringing in a complete turnaround. Dry conditions return with temperatures rebounding nicely into the 60s and 70s by Sunday, continuing the pleasant pattern into early next week.