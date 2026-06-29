Q2 Billings Area Weather: The threat of thunderstorms sticks around as we approach Independence Day

BILLINGS — THROUGH MONDAY EVENING: The upper-level low that's been camping over central Montana is finally making its exit, but not before delivering one last round of impacts across the region. High elevation mountain snow will come to an end this evening as snow levels rise with the departing system, allowing snow to transition to rain before precipitation tapers off completely.

The real story today is the wind, maintaining a strength of 30 to 40 mph as they sweep into eastern Montana through the overnight hours. Low to moderate precipitation chances continue across south-central Montana through the evening as the system slowly departs.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will begin their rebound to seasonable levels, climbing back into the 70s and low 80s after the recent cool spell. Only isolated showers are expected over the higher terrain as the atmosphere begins to stabilize.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Multiple shortwave disturbances Wednesday through Friday bring daily chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While none of these individual systems look strong forcing, we will be monitoring closely for strong to severe storm development. Continue to be weather aware!

The possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The exact timing and location of the strongest storms will become clearer as each day approaches, but residents should prepare for rapidly changing conditions each afternoon and evening.

Temperature-wise, the region will maintain its newly recovered summer feel with readings generally in the 70s and 80s, providing the atmospheric fuel needed for thunderstorm development when combined with the passing disturbances.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Mild and warm conditions will bring about a more stable atmospheric environment. Temperatures will remain consistent through the weekend, generally holding in the pleasant 70s and 80s range that defines typical summer weather in Montana.

Over the long 4th of July weekend, Friday will be the most unsettled and Sunday and Monday will be the warmest.