Q2 Billings Area Weather: The stronger system always seems to focus on the weekend

BILINGS — A quiet and seasonably warm stretch carries us through much of the upcoming week, but a stronger weather system could bring a turn toward cooler, windier and wetter weather by Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Dry conditions continue behind today’s cold front, with temperatures settling into the 30s and 40s overnight. Winds remain relatively light around Billings and much of south-central Montana, while southeast winds increase tonight across far eastern Montana.

MONDAY: High pressure begins building back into the region, starting a return to seasonably warm weather. Billings should reach around 67 degrees, with mostly dry conditions across south-central Montana and northern Wyoming. Farther east, southeast winds become noticeably stronger, with gusts commonly in the 20s and 30s and locally into the lower 40s mph near Fallon and Carter counties.

TUESDAY: Another dry cold front crosses the region, but its impact should be limited. Mainly dry conditions continue with highs generally in the 60s and 70s. Billings is forecast near 68 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: The quiet pattern hangs on with mainly dry weather and seasonably warm temperatures. Billings is projected around 65 degrees, while an occasional slight chance of precipitation remains confined mainly to the mountains of southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

THURSDAY: This looks like the warmest day of the stretch as the ridge remains influential. Billings could climb to around 72 degrees, with generally dry weather continuing across the lower elevations. Meanwhile, a Pacific storm system begins moving onshore to our west.

FRIDAY: The weather pattern begins changing as that system works northeastward toward the region. A cold front and scattered precipitation become increasingly possible, with Billings currently forecast around 60 degrees. Exactly how the system develops remains uncertain, which will determine how much wind and precipitation ultimately reach the area.

SATURDAY: Cooler weather looks increasingly likely, along with continued chances for precipitation and potentially windy conditions. Billings is currently forecast to reach only around 51 degrees, but confidence remains low regarding the exact impacts because the storm’s evolution is still uncertain.