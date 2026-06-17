Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Father's Day weekend forecast may be short-tempered with scattered storms

BILLINGS — THROUGH THURSDAY: The strong northwest wind gusts of 30-45 mph that have been buffeting the region and stirring up dust will gradually lose their punch through Wednesday evening. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon, mainly targeting areas east of Billings.

Thursday brings more of the same story, with scattered showers expected to develop during the afternoon hours. The chance for meaningful rain remains low to moderate, but any precipitation will be welcome. High temperatures will stay comfortable in the 70s to low 80s, right where they should be for this time of year.

FRIDAY THROUGH WEEKEND: Atmospheric moisture beginning to increase thanks to southerly winds pulling Gulf moisture northward. Saturday presents an interesting forecast challenge as a shortwave moves through the region. The energy looks to split north and south of our area, which keeps confidence for strong thunderstorms relatively low for now. However, this is the type of setup that can change quickly, so we'll be monitoring closely.

Even without strong storms, beneficial precipitation could develop, especially across southeast Montana. Current data suggests a 40%-60% chance for at least half an inch of rain over the weekend in southeastern areas. High temperatures remain seasonal in the 70s to low 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Monday stays with a low to moderate precipitation chances in the forecast, with the best opportunities likely in the higher terrain as the low pressure system tracks to our north. The unsettled weather pattern may linger into mid-week, though computer models are showing signs of a ridge building over the western United States.

This could bring a moderate chance for continued unsettled conditions before things potentially settle down. Temperature-wise, expect more of the same with highs staying in that comfortable 70s to low 80s range.