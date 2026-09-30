Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures wobble day to day but generally dry ahead

BILLINGS — A cooler push of air will bring more clouds and a few light showers to Billings and the surrounding region through Thursday night. After that, expect a quick return to mild, dry weather Friday, a slight cooldown Saturday, then a warm and dry stretch into next week.

WEDNESDAY

A cold front moves through south-central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Winds in Billings turn brisk, with increasing clouds into the evening. A few sprinkles or light showers may begin developing late, especially north and east of Billings.

THURSDAY

Cloudy, cooler and occasionally damp weather takes over. Periods of light showers are possible across the plains, particularly north and east of Billings, but rainfall amounts will be light, generally ranging from a trace to around a tenth of an inch. Highs will mostly stay in the mid-50s to mid-60s, with Billings near 62. Sheridan should be a little warmer, around 67.

FRIDAY

A quick rebound arrives as downslope winds help temperatures climb back into the 70s. Billings should reach the mid-70s, with Livingston near 80 and Sheridan in the mid-70s. Breezy, dry westerly winds develop during the day. Another Canadian front arrives Friday night, but it should pass through dry.

SATURDAY

The Canadian front brings a modest cooldown, but conditions remain dry. Highs generally range from the upper 60s to lower 70s, including around 69 in Billings, 70 around Broadus and 71 in Sheridan.

SUNDAY

Dry weather continues as strong high pressure begins building across the western United States. Temperatures start edging upward again, with highs mainly in the lower to middle 70s across south-central Montana and northern Wyoming.

MONDAY

The warmest day of the stretch looks to arrive Monday. Expect widespread upper 70s to lower 80s, including around 81 in Billings, 82 in Hardin and 83 in Sheridan. Conditions stay dry under a strengthening ridge.

TUESDAY

Warm and dry weather continues, although another weak Canadian front could bring some modest cooling. Billings should still be in the upper 70s, with similar temperatures across much of south-central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures may ease back a few more degrees, but the overall pattern remains warmer than normal and dry. Highs should generally remain in the mid to upper 70s, with strong high pressure likely keeping meaningful precipitation away from the region.