Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures peak over the weekend, but with some wind

BILLINGS — A chilly midweek pattern hangs on before a significant warm-up carries south central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming into the weekend. A few showers remain possible in the far southeast Wednesday, then sunshine, warmer temperatures and occasional gusty winds take over through early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers in southeast Montana diminish as a dry cold front moves through. Northwest winds increase behind the front, especially farther east. Overnight temperatures fall back into the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY

A little cooler and noticeably breezier, particularly across eastern Montana. Highs generally stay in the 50s, with northwest wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph common and gusts potentially reaching 40+ mph near the Dakota border.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Another cold night is expected, with many locations dropping below freezing. Billings is forecast near 30 degrees, while several locations across southeast Montana and northern Wyoming fall into the 20s.

FRIDAY

High pressure takes control and begins a pronounced warming trend. Sunshine and dry weather should help temperatures rebound into the 60s and lower 70s. Winds begin increasing along the western foothills Friday night as the pressure gradient tightens.

SATURDAY

The weekend starts warm and dry, with Saturday likely the warmest day of the stretch. Highs reach the 70s across much of the region, including around 73 in Billings, with middle to upper 70s possible farther east and south. Gusty winds remain possible, particularly near the western foothills.

SUNDAY

A dry cold front moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning may bring another round of stronger winds. Temperatures ease back somewhat, but it remains mild with widespread 60s and some lower 70s. Dry conditions continue.

MONDAY

Warm and generally dry weather continues, with highs again reaching the upper 60s and 70s across much of south central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND

Changes begin showing up toward the middle of next week as the western ridge breaks down and a larger trough develops over the western U.S. That could bring cooler and more unsettled weather back into the region by Tuesday or Wednesday.