Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunday is starting to trend drier, but that doesn't necessarily mean pleasant

BILLINGS — TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds from the west as our first weather system approaches. A few isolated mountain showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but most areas stay dry. Temperatures remain pleasant in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms become more likely across the region. Moisture returns to the high plains, bringing our first real chance of widespread precipitation this week. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms east and south of Billings. Expect temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. If you have outdoor plans Thursday, keep a close eye on radar and have an indoor backup ready.

FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY: The warmest temperatures of the week, with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. A powerful weather system will be organizing for the weekend over our region. Friday afternoon and evening storms could turn severe with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall possible. Saturday continues the active pattern with frequent showers and embedded thunderstorms.

SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY: A strong upper-level low will be moving through the northern Rockies, bringing cooler air and the possibility of high elevation snow Sunday into Monday. Temperatures drop significantly to the mid 60s to mid 70s. The exact track of this system remains unclear, which greatly affects whether we see continued showers or if drier air moves in. High country adventurers should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and potential snow above 7,000 feet.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: The main weekend storm system moves out of our region. Drier conditions return with temperatures warming back to near normal levels.