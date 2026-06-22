Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe storms possible. Cool and damp weekend

BILLINGS — TODAY: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are already developing Monday thanks to a cold front. The morning activity looks relatively tame with low severe potential early on. However, the atmosphere becomes more volatile late morning into this afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms across southeastern Montana and north-central Wyoming, with a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) over northeastern Wyoming. The main threats include hail up to half-dollar size, wind gusts exceeding 60 mph, and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

One key factor to watch is the morning cloud cover over eastern Montana, which may actually work to stabilize the atmosphere and limit afternoon storm development. However, if skies clear over south-central Montana earlier in the day, that area could see more robust storm development than currently expected.

TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: High pressure begins building into the region. While mostly dry conditions prevail, some light mountain showers remain possible as leftover atmospheric energy works through the area. Temperatures start their upward climb.

Wednesday continues the drying trend with another mostly pleasant day. A subtle disturbance may trigger isolated light showers, particularly in the mountains and foothills, but nothing significant is expected.

THURSDAY: The weather pattern becomes more active as a stronger shortwave disturbance moves through the region. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms develop. While uncertainty exists in the exact strength of this system, there's enough atmospheric energy to support potentially strong to severe storms, though the risk remains low.

FRIDAY THROUGH WEEKEND: A large cool and wet weather system makes its entrance into the northwestern United States. Friday sees the leading edge arrive with showers and thunderstorms developing across the area.

The weekend forecast carries significant uncertainty regarding the track and intensity of this system. Things seem to be leaning towards widespread precipitation, cooler temperatures, and windy conditions. The core question is whether the low pressure center tracks directly over our area or stays to our north or south, which will determine if we see more widespread precipitation or primarily windy, drier conditions.

Mountain areas face a moderate chance of seeing snow as cold air wraps around this system. Anyone with outdoor plans or mountain travel should monitor forecasts closely as conditions could deteriorate rapidly.