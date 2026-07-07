Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong storms possible for now. Weekend heat wave still on target

BILLINGS — A potent mix of thunderstorms and heat will shape the forecast over the next week. Strong storms are possible today and Wednesday before a drying trend Thursday gives way to dangerously hot temperatures this weekend into early next week.

TUESDAY: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening, moving east across the region. A few storms could become strong to severe, especially until 11 PM, with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall the primary threats. Storm coverage may be somewhat limited, but any storm that develops could quickly become intense.

WEDNESDAY: Another round of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected during the afternoon and evening. Initially, this will favor the mountains and foothills before spreading east onto the plains. While severe weather remains possible, storms may be more short-lived due to weaker wind shear. Strong wind gusts appear to be the primary concern, though hail and heavy rain remain possible.

THURSDAY: A drier air mass moves into the region, bringing mostly dry conditions for much of the area. However, eastern Montana could still see a few afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. Overall, this looks to be the quietest day of the forecast period.

FRIDAY: Heat begins building across the region as high temperatures rise into the upper 80s and 90s. Dry conditions will dominate, setting the stage for a significant warming trend heading into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Very hot conditions arrive with widespread highs climbing into the upper 90s and lower to mid 100s. Warm overnight temperatures will provide little relief, increasing the risk of heat-related illness for those spending extended time outdoors.

SUNDAY: Dangerous heat continues with many locations remaining in the low to mid 100s. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s and 70s, limiting nighttime cooling. A few long-standing all-time temperature records could be challenged if temperatures reach forecast levels.

MONDAY: Hot weather persists, although temperatures may ease slightly into the 90s to lower 100s. Heat impacts will remain a concern due to the continued stretch of warm days and mild nights.

NEXT WEEK: The heat is expected to continue into at least the early and middle portions of next week. There are indications that monsoonal moisture may begin returning by midweek, bringing at least a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms back to parts of the region.