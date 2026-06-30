Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms could grow in intensity in the coming days

BILLINGS — THROUGH TUESDAY: Southeast Montana enjoys a relatively peaceful start to the week as breezy west winds sweep across the region. Tuesday brought seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with only isolated weak showers and thunderstorms targeting areas west and southwest of Billings.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Wednesday kicks off several rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a weather wave surges up through central Montana. The atmosphere shows modest instability values reaching 750 J/kg and wind shear around 25-30 knots west of Rosebud County (including Billings and Yellowstone County). This combination creates the potential for strong to severe storms across central Montana, with damaging winds emerging as the primary threat.

Thursday and Friday shift the possibility of severe weather onto southeast Montana as weather systems barrel through northeast Wyoming and the Dakotas. Computer models show strong agreement on building atmospheric instability, creating a concerning setup.

The storm threat becomes more organized and potentially dangerous during this timeframe, with the region facing its most significant severe weather risk of the period. Wildfire smoke from blazes in northwest Canada and the southwestern United States continues drifting overhead, though most smoke remains trapped in the upper atmosphere rather than affecting ground-level air quality.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND: Saturday's Independence Day celebration receives mixed weather news as high pressure begins building overhead. Temperatures dial back to the upper 70s to lower 80s range, creating pleasant conditions for outdoor festivities. However, a weak weather disturbance may sneak through Saturday evening, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms to eastern areas. The precipitation chances remain low at 10-20%, but outdoor event planners should keep backup plans ready.