Q2 Billings Area Weather: Steady ahead with mild and mainly dry weather

BILLINGS — WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Conditions stay calm through this evening as temps slide back through the 40s and into the mid 30s overnight, with wind chills dipping to the lower 30s, so grab a jacket heading out tonight.

THURSDAY

A near-copy of Wednesday, sunshine with highs reaching the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. No precipitation is expected with light winds.

FRIDAY ONWARD

The extended pattern turns notably warm for early November, with highs climbing from the upper 50s Thursday to near 60 Saturday and peaking around 65 Sunday, running as much as 16 degrees above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Winds will be brisk Friday through Sunday, especially closer to the Livingston/Nye areas. Gusts to 30 to 40 mph should be common, helping to propel temperatures to those warm readings.

The extended forecast stays dry through next week under a ridge of high pressure, though a slight precipitation chance may clip south-central Montana late Thursday night into Friday.