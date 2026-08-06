Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoke, heat, and breezy days are here. Rain is hard to find for now.

BILLINGS — A stretch of hot, smoky August weather will continue across south central Montana and northern Wyoming through the weekend. A gradual increase in moisture next week may bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorm chances.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A dry cold front moving through the region this evening will produce breezy northwest winds before conditions settle overnight. Hazy skies from persistent wildfire smoke will continue, and occasional reductions in air quality remain possible. Overnight temperatures will cool into the 50s and lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be slightly cooler but remain hot and dry. High pressure over the western United States will keep rain-free conditions in place, while wildfire smoke maintains hazy skies. Winds will be lighter than Thursday for most locations, although parts of the western foothills could remain somewhat breezy. Fire weather concerns will continue due to warm temperatures and low humidity.

SATURDAY

The hottest day of the forecast period arrives Saturday. Temperatures will climb toward 100 degrees across portions of the plains, while humidity levels drop into the single digits and lower teens. Breezy north winds may develop as another wind shift moves through the region. Critical fire weather conditions are possible, making outdoor burning and activities that could spark a fire especially dangerous.

SUNDAY

Temperatures ease slightly but remain well into the 90s. Humidity will increase modestly, though conditions stay dry overall. Fire weather concerns will persist through the day, and hazy skies from wildfire smoke will continue across much of the area.

MONDAY

Moisture begins increasing across eastern Montana as atmospheric conditions slowly change. Temperatures remain quite warm, but the first chances for isolated thunderstorms could develop over eastern portions of the region. Smoke and haze will continue, though concentrations may vary depending on wind patterns.

TUESDAY

A more noticeable increase in moisture is expected, with atmospheric humidity climbing above normal levels. Thunderstorm chances increase, especially across eastern areas. Temperatures will remain warm, but the gradual cooling trend begins.

WEDNESDAY

Thunderstorm chances expand farther west as additional Pacific disturbances move through the region. Increasing humidity and cloud cover should help keep temperatures from reaching the extreme levels seen over the weekend.

THURSDAY

The trend toward cooler and more humid weather continues. High temperatures should settle back into the 80s across much of the area, with scattered thunderstorm potential remaining in the forecast. Confidence decreases regarding the details of a potentially stronger disturbance later in the week, but overall conditions should be less favorable for widespread fire weather concerns than they are this weekend.

Wildfire smoke remains a persistent part of the forecast through the entire period. Extensive smoke production from large Pacific Northwest fires will continue to produce hazy skies and occasional degradation in air quality, especially following frontal passages or shifts in wind direction.