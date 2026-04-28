Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered storms come and go for the next week with a warm up to follow

BILLINGS — TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and isolated weak thunderstorms pack a punch with gusty winds up to 50 mph and the potential for graupel and small hail. The main weather assault targets the afternoon and early evening hours, so plan accordingly if you have outdoor activities.

Wednesday brings similar possibilities, with scattered showers and isolated weak thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. However, the best chance for meaningful precipitation (50-70%) will be concentrated west and south of Billings while other areas see more hit-or-miss activity.

THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Mountain areas see some lingering precipitation late morning into afternoon before high pressure builds in from the west. This ridge of high pressure brings warming temperatures and increasingly dry conditions.

Highs climb from the mid-50s to low 60s Thursday, setting the stage for even warmer weather to end the work week. Friday, temperatures soar into the mid-60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY: A return to more typical spring weather patterns as weak shortwaves move through the region. While temperatures remain warm in the mid-60s to low 70s, daily afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm chances return at 20-40%.

The storms during this period will be generally weak, but the daily threat means outdoor plans should have a backup ready. Any precipitation more likely to fall as rain rather than the mixed precipitation.