Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rounds of thunderstorms followed by rounds of thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Seasonable temperatures continue through the week, but several rounds of thunderstorms could bring strong to severe weather through Friday. The strongest storms may produce wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Conditions trend warmer and drier for the holiday weekend and into next week, with temperatures climbing above normal.

WEDNESDAY: A disturbance moving out of Idaho will trigger isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across south-central Montana this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, especially from Red Lodge to Billings and west toward Roundup. Damaging wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are the primary concern. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers overnight across southeastern Montana.

THURSDAY: Another weather system moves into the region during the afternoon and evening, bringing renewed chances for scattered thunderstorms. The greatest chances appear near the Bighorn Basin, Bighorn Mountains, Pryor Mountains, and along the Montana-Dakotas border. Some storms could become severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter.

FRIDAY: Thunderstorm chances continue, mainly east of Billings. A few storms could again reach strong to severe levels with gusty winds and hail. High temperatures remain seasonable, generally in the upper 70s to 80s.

SATURDAY: The holiday weekend begins on a pleasant note with mostly warm and dry conditions. High temperatures reach the 80s, with only a slight chance of a thunderstorm across eastern areas.

SUNDAY: Warm and generally dry weather continues. A weak disturbance passing north of the area could bring a small chance of showers or thunderstorms Sunday night, but most locations stay dry.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: A warming trend takes hold as high pressure builds. Afternoon temperatures rise into the 80s and lower 90s, with readings becoming above normal for early July. While most areas remain dry, slight daily chances for isolated showers or thunderstorms persist through the first half of next week.