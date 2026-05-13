Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record warm Wednesday. Snow for some by Sunday

BILLINGS — TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT: Billings tied the daily record for May 13 with a high of 94. As cooler air bumps into the heat, isolated high-based thunderstorms across south-central Montana Wednesday evening are producing strong and erratic wind gusts to around 60 mph. Behind a cold front overnight, winds will persist through Thursday.

THURSDAY: Sustained strong west winds and gusts will reach 60+ mph along the US-191 corridor from Big Timber to Judith Gap. The rest of the region can expect gusts of 40+ mph throughout the day. After some record-setting 90s Wednesday, Thursday's highs only climb into the mid-60s to mid-70s. But the relentless wind will make it feel much different. This is a day to secure outdoor furniture and avoid any activities that could spark a fire.

FRIDAY: Winds finally begin to ease, though breezy conditions will continue with gusts around 25-35 mph. Skies remain dry with temperatures similar to Thursday, ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s. While not as dangerous as Thursday, conditions remain elevated for fire concerns.

WEEKEND THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: A much stronger weather system arrives this weekend, bringing a significant pattern shift. Temperatures will tumble into the mid-40s to near 60° by Sunday and Monday, with the coolest readings in the mountains and warmest temperatures across eastern areas. More importantly, this system brings our first real chance of meaningful precipitation in weeks, including the possibility of snowfall in the mountains.

If the system becomes more dynamic, wet snow could even reach the foothills. The active and cooler pattern looks to continue through the first half of next week.