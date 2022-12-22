Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record breaking cold possible this morning

BILLINGS — We kick off the first morning of winter with the possibility of record breaking low temperatures. -26° is the record in Billings and we have a very good chance to best that. Miles City will have a chance to break the record of -33° tomorrow morning. Wind chills could reach colder than -50° in some spots this morning. Click here for a list of school closings due to the dangerously cold temperatures.

Roads are very slick this morning with scattered snow/ice in and around Billings. Use caution if you do plan to drive and watch out for pedestrians.

Daytime highs slowly begin to rebound this afternoon. We push back above zero on Friday then try to crack the freezing mark on Saturday before reaching the 40s on Christmas Day.

We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine today. Clouds mix in tomorrow with a chance of snow briefly returning by the evening. With warmer temperatures expected, if there is any precipitation on Christmas Day it will likely be rain. The last week of the year is trending warmer than average.

Daytime highs will be sub-zero today, sub-zero/single digits on Friday, 20/30s on Saturday then 30s/40s Christmas Day through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be well below zero tonight, sub-zero/single digits on Friday night, 10/20s across the weekend then 20s/30s next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com