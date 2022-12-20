Billings area school closures and delays

(Editor's Note: Have school closure or delay information to share, send an email to news@ktvq.com)

Roundup Public Schools have announced classes on Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled due to cold weather.

The district made this announcement on Facebook:

Roundup Families, we have been keeping an eye on the weather forecast since last week. The forecast for this Wednesday and Thursday is extremely frigid. Due to the cold weather, and with an abundance of caution we have decided to cancel school for Wednesday December 21st and Thursday December 22nd, and allow families to begin their Christmas Break earlier. We are currently planning to operate Tuesday as previously scheduled with an early release due to stacked basketball games. We hope this message provides families with plenty of time to adjust to the schedule change, and we hope our Roundup Community enjoys a wonderful Christmas Break!

Billings School District Superintendent Greg Upham said Tuesday they are watching the weather conditions.

“Hopefully by Wednesday afternoon we will know exactly, but as of right now we plan on being in school,” Upham says.