Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quiet fall weather until the weekend

BILLINGS — Quieter, seasonable weather settles in Wednesday through Friday before another chance for unsettled weather develops this weekend into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Winds gradually ease this evening. Some overnight clearing with lows int he 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Much quieter weather returns. Expect mainly dry conditions with lighter winds and seasonable temperatures. Highs should reach the upper 50s around Billings, Miles City and Sheridan, with lower 60s possible around Hardin.

THURSDAY

Dry weather continues under a ridge of high pressure. Winds may occasionally become breezy, but no significant wind event is expected. Afternoon temperatures will generally stay in the 50s, with some upper 50s across southeast Montana and northern Wyoming.

FRIDAY

Another mostly dry and seasonable day is expected, although clouds may begin increasing as the next disturbance approaches. A chance for precipitation begins returning to portions of south-central and western Montana later Friday. Highs generally range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK

The pattern becomes more unsettled. Rain and mountain snow chances increase this weekend and could continue into Monday as another low-pressure system potentially develops over the Rockies. There is still considerable uncertainty about the system's exact track and impacts, so precipitation amounts and timing will become clearer over the next several days.