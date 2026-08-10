Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our first significant chance for rain in some time is ahead.

BILLINGS — Wildfire smoke will continue to haze the skies across south central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming this week. But a significant pattern change arrives midweek with cooler temperatures, increasing humidity, and a growing threat of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could bring heavy rainfall from Wednesday through Friday before warmer weather gradually returns this weekend.

TUESDAY

Hazy skies and occasional air quality concerns persist due to ongoing wildfire smoke. Most of south central Montana, including Billings, Livingston, Red Lodge, and Sheridan, will remain dry and warm with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southeast Montana, including Baker and Broadus, carries a slight chance of a late-day thunderstorm, with any storm capable of becoming strong. Northern Wyoming stays warm and generally dry.

WEDNESDAY

A cooler and more humid air mass begins spreading across the region as a trough drops south from Canada and monsoonal moisture pushes northward. Showers and thunderstorms become increasingly likely during the afternoon and evening across much of south central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Temperatures cool into the 80s. Heavy rainfall becomes a concern, especially across eastern portions of the area, and a few stronger storms are possible toward southeast Montana.

THURSDAY

This appears to be one of the wettest days of the week. Deep moisture combines with an approaching disturbance to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. Billings, the Beartooth Foothills, southeast Montana, and northern Wyoming all stand a good chance of receiving rainfall. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain. Afternoon temperatures settle into the 70s under increased cloud cover.

FRIDAY

Unsettled weather continues with numerous showers and thunderstorms across the region. Moisture levels remain unusually high for August, supporting another day of heavy rainfall potential. Temperatures remain well below recent levels, generally in the 70s. While lightning may spark new fire starts, the wetter environment should help limit fire growth compared to recent weeks.

SATURDAY

The overall pattern begins to shift as heights slowly rise and temperatures recover. Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible, but rainfall coverage should be less widespread than during the latter half of the workweek. Highs climb back into the 80s across much of the region.

SUNDAY

Warmer weather continues with highs reaching the 80s and lower 90s. While sunshine becomes more common, enough moisture remains in place for another round of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Smoke will likely continue to affect visibility and air quality at times.

MONDAY

Summer warmth returns across south central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming, with many locations reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Hazy skies remain possible due to wildfire smoke. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but coverage should be more limited compared to the end of the workweek.