Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more evening of possible thunderstorms.

BILLINGS — A round of thunderstorms Tuesday is bringing strong to severe storms across south central and southeast Montana, along with northern Wyoming. A quieter and warmer stretch settles in through the end of the workweek.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening, especially from Billings eastward toward Miles City and south into northern Wyoming. A few storms may produce wind gusts up to 65 mph, large hail, and brief heavy rainfall before weakening later tonight. Areas from Livingston and Red Lodge to Sheridan and Broadus should remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions.

WEDNESDAY

A drier weather pattern takes hold across the region. Most locations from Billings and Roundup to Baker and Sheridan will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Westerly winds aloft may transport wildfire smoke into the area, leading to hazy skies at times, especially during the afternoon.

THURSDAY

Warm and dry conditions continue across south central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s, with abundant sunshine and little chance of precipitation. Hazy conditions may linger depending on regional smoke.

FRIDAY

The warmest day of the week arrives as highs push into the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of the region, including Billings, Hardin, Miles City, and Sheridan. Dry weather prevails under building high pressure, though drying vegetation and occasional breezes may begin raising fire weather concerns.

SATURDAY

Confidence is increasing in a weather system approaching from the northwest. Temperatures remain warm, but clouds may begin to increase through the day. Breezy conditions could develop, and isolated showers or thunderstorms may begin returning by late day or Saturday night.

SUNDAY

The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases across Montana and northern Wyoming as the weekend system moves through the region. Details remain uncertain, but some locations could see beneficial rainfall along with cooler temperatures compared to late week.

MONDAY

Seasonably warm temperatures continue with periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms redeveloping.