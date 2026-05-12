Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near-record warm Wednesday to rain and snow by Sunday...with wind in-between

BILLINGS — WEDNESDAY: The hottest day of 2026 so far. Upper 80s to mid 90s will challenge daily record highs across the region. The dangerous combination of extreme heat, dry conditions with humidity dropping to the teens, and breezy southerly winds creates fire danger. Despite grasses have greened up nicely this spring, these conditions would turn any spark into a serious threat.

By mid-afternoon, the atmosphere becomes unstable enough for isolated thunderstorms, particularly west of Billings. These high-based storms won't bring much rain but rather strong, erratic wind gusts. By evening, a Pacific cold front will create even more wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING: Strong west winds gusts of 60+ mph are likely along the US-191 corridor from Big Timber to Judith Gap, with the potential for even stronger gusts up to 70 mph along the western foothills. Travel will become treacherous, especially for high-profile vehicles. We're looking at possible downed trees and power lines if the stronger winds materialize. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the most vulnerable areas from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

Thursday remains breezy and dry despite being "cooler" than Wednesday, with afternoon humidity still dropping into the teens. The combination of lingering strong winds and dry conditions makes Thursday the more problematic day for fire weather concerns. Highs mainly in the 70s.

FRIDAY: West winds continuing but not as intense as Thursday. Dry conditions persist with afternoon humidity in the teens, and temperatures in the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: A deeper Pacific system moves in Saturday bringing increasing chances of precipitation that continue through Monday. Cooler high temperatures dropping into the 50s and lower 60s by Sunday and Monday with lows in the 30s.

The mountains have high confidence for snow, and there's a real possibility of wet snow reaching the foothills. Red Lodge has a chance of seeing an inch or more of snow during this period. Precipitation totals of 0.15 to 0.65 inches look reasonable across the region.