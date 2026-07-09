Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot. Hotter. Hottest. Welcome to the weekend.

BILLINGS — Extreme heat is building across the region, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees this weekend and potentially challenging all-time records by Sunday. Before the heat arrives, only isolated thunderstorms are expected today and Friday, mainly across southern and southeastern areas.

REST OF THURSDAY

A drier weather pattern continues across most of the region, though isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible over the southern mountains, foothills, and far southeast Montana. A few storms in the far southeast could become strong. High temperatures will reach the 80s to lower 90s.

FRIDAY

Temperatures climb into the 90s as high pressure strengthens. Most areas stay dry, though a few high-based showers or thunderstorms could develop late in the day and evening. Heat begins ramping up ahead of a much hotter weekend.

SATURDAY

Dangerous heat arrives as highs surge into the 100s across much of the area. Very dry air and low humidity will accompany the heat. An Extreme Heat Watch remains in effect. Outdoor activities should be planned carefully as temperatures become increasingly hazardous during the afternoon.

SUNDAY

The hottest day of the stretch is expected Sunday. Widespread triple-digit heat is forecast, with some locations east of Billings having a chance to reach or exceed 110 degrees. Record highs and even all-time temperature records may be threatened. Overnight lows only falling into the 70s will provide little relief from the heat.

MONDAY

Temperatures ease slightly but remain hot, with highs generally in the 90s with a few readings near 100. The upper ridge begins shifting eastward, opening the door for increasing moisture from the southwest. A few showers or thunderstorms may begin returning to parts of the region.

TUESDAY

Warm conditions continue with highs in the 90s. Monsoonal moisture may bring additional chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly across western and central portions of the area.

WEDNESDAY

The pattern remains warmer than average, with temperatures slipping to the 80s and low 90s. Periodic shower and thunderstorm chances continue as moisture lingers across the region. While not as extreme as the weekend, summer heat remains firmly in place.

Location All-Time Record High Billings, MT 108°F Livingston, MT 105°F Miles City, MT 111°F Sheridan, WY 107°F Baker, MT 109°F

Record Watch for Sunday: Current forecast guidance suggests some locations could approach or challenge these all-time records, especially across eastern Montana where temperatures may reach 110°F or higher.