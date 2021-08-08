Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and Windy but a Cooler Day Ahead!

BILLINGS — Hot day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late tonight.

With a cold front moving across the state expect some gusty winds as the day progresses. With the hot temperatures, mostly dry conditions, and gusty winds, the risk of wildfires is a big issue especially today with the southern part of the state in a Red Flag Warning.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We will get some relief as tomorrow will be a cooler day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late this evening. Expect gusty winds with storms.

Tonight... Overnight temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow... Sunny and cooler with temperatures in the upper 70s low 80s.