Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here it comes! ....and there it goes. A brief shift to spring rain and snow

BILLINGS — TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY: Precipitation begins from the south Wednesday night, spreading across the entire region throughout Thursday. Mountain snow will fall steadily with moderate to heavy snowfall in the high country.

The Absaroka/Beartooth and Crazy mountains are in for the most significant impact, with a 40-80% chance of seeing more than 12 inches of spring snow. The Bighorn Mountains have a 50-90% chance of accumulating over 6 inches. Down in the lower elevations, expect rain initially, but as temperatures drop behind the advancing cold front, we'll see a transition to snow or a messy rain/snow mix.

Most valley locations will stay too warm for significant accumulation, but the foothills of the Absaroka/Beartooth and Bighorn ranges will see 1-3 inches of wet, heavy snow that could make travel tricky. Add winds gusting to the 30s and mid-40s mph, blowing snow will reduce visibility and make driving hazardous.

FRIDAY: Precipitation hangs around before finally exiting Friday night. The mountains and foothills have a high chance of receiving additional precipitation. Meanwhile, Rosebud County (Forsyth) have less than 20% chances for more rain.

WEEKEND THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: From the chilly 30s and 40s of Thursday and Friday, we'll surge into the 60s and 70s by Sunday. This warming trend gains momentum early next week, with widespread 70s and even some 80s by Tuesday.

MID-WEEK OUTLOOK: Weather models are showing strong agreement that another upper-level trough will impact the region. This system promises to bring another round of precipitation chances and cooler temperatures, potentially setting up another weather pattern change.