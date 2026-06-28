Q2 Billings Area Weather: From winter storms to summer weather in the space of a Montana week

BILLINGS — THROUGH MONDAY: East of Billings enjoys the calm before the storm with warmer, drier conditions and clearer skies. But around and west of Billings, expect increasing showers spreading across south-central Montana, possibly accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder.

The Absaroka/Beartooth and Crazy Mountains bear the brunt of this weather system, with snow becoming the main event above 9,000 feet. Snow levels drop toward 7,500 feet tonight, but the accumulating snowfall focuses on higher elevations. Mountain temperatures crash into the 30s this afternoon, then plummet into the 20s and low 30s overnight at higher elevations.

Lower elevations will see cooler conditions with highs in the 50s to low 70s through Monday. The wind becomes intense across the mountains and foothills, with gusts reaching 30-55 mph. The strongest winds target the foothills west of Billings, while the Beartooth Highway above Vista Point faces a double threat of accumulating snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Monday cranks up the wind even more, with gusts potentially reaching 50 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Monday evening for the mountains west of Bilings. Snow accumulations expected at 1-3 inches around 9,000 feet, with 3-6 inches and locally up to 9 inches above 10,000 feet.

TUESDAY: The upper low bringing the cooler and wetter weather departs the state, but not without leaving a parting gift of breezy conditions. Westerly winds continue gusting 20-40 mph, with the strongest winds still hammering the foothills west of Billings and along the Dakota border.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: A series of upper shortwaves keeps the chances for showers and thunderstorms going, though the strength of any storms remains unclear. There appears to be little threat for severe weather, but general thunderstorms and rain showers. Temperatures recover into the more comfortable 70s and low 80s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: The weather pattern shifts gears as ridging builds over the Northern Rockies. This brings a return to summer-like conditions with temperatures climbing back into the 80s and potentially reaching the 90s heading into next week.