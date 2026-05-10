Q2 Billings Area Weather: From very warm and windy to some hope for showers and storms this week

BILLINGS — MONDAY: A dry cold front Monday morning brings widespread wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph across southeastern Montana with breezy conditions most places. This weather system delivers a dangerous combination of warm temperatures, bone-dry air with humidity dropping into the teens and low 20s, and wind.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 9 AM to 9 PM for much of Montana east of Billings, with the highest fire danger along and north of Interstate 94 and US Highway 12. Any spark could rapidly spread into a dangerous wildfire under these critical conditions. There is a slight chance for dry thunderstorms over the southeastern Beartooths, which would only add lightning strikes to an already volatile fire weather situation.

TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Calmer winds return, with temperatures climbing into the 70s to low 80s and virtually no chance for rain.

Wednesday becomes the hottest day of the week, and for most, the hottest so far in 2026. As an upper-level ridge strengthens over the region, high temperatures push into the 80s to low 90s. South winds may pick up slightly with gusts of 15 to 30 mph.

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY: As the ridge breaks down, our first real chance for showers and thunderstorms develops. The exact extent and timing of precipitation remains uncertain. High temperatures cool back into the more reasonable upper 60s to low 80s, with overnight lows settling into the 40s and 50s.