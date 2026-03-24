Q2 Billings Area Weather: From record warm and wind to a cool down and showers within a day

BILLINGS — TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures climbed into the 60s to low 70s today under continued upper-level ridging that's been pumping heat and dry air into the region. Winds begin to pick up west of Billings Tuesday night as a weak surface trough settles over the plains. Expect gusts in the 30s to low 40s mph for Livingston to Nye and Harlowton south to Big Timber.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures surge into the 70s to low 80s. Billings, Livingston, and Sheridan could each challenge or break record highs for the date. Combine that heat with dry air and gusty winds, and you have the recipe for critical fire weather.

The most dangerous conditions will develop along the western foothills. Gusts of 40 to 60 mph are expected there. Out on the plains, gusts of 25 to 40 mph are expected with the highest around and west of Billings. Farther east, winds ease into the 20s to low 30s. Sheridan stands out with a 30 to 50 percent chance of gusts topping 40 mph.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect from noon to 9 PM Wednesday for areas west and south of Rosebud County. A Rangeland Fire Danger Statement covers Rosebud County eastward. Do not do anything that could spark a grass fire. The combination of record heat, single-digit humidity, and violent winds means any ignition could become catastrophic in minutes.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY: A cold front sweeps south through the region from mid-afternoon Wednesday into the evening putting an end to the strong winds. Isolated to scattered showers follow Wednesday night, with a reinforcing wave keeping the precipitation chances alive through Thursday.

Expect 1 to 3 inches of new snow above 6,000 feet. Along the foothills, a rain-to-snow mix is possible with a few tenths of an inch of accumulation. On the plains, precipitation falls mostly as rain, though higher hills carry a 10 to 40 percent chance of measurable snowfall. There is a 25 to 50 percent chance of picking up at least a tenth of an inch of rain, with the best odds west of Rosebud County including Billings and Yellowstone County.

Foothills roads could be wet to slushy Thursday morning. Highs Thursday drop dramatically into the 40s to around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Upper-level high pressure reasserts itself Friday, sending temperatures back into the 50s to start the weekend and climbing into the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, mid-70s return. No widespread significant precipitation is on the horizon as the region returns to warm and dry heading into next week,